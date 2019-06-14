BPSO makes second arrest in Benton homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s office arrested a Shreveport woman for her role in the murder of Caleb Pippenger, 31, of Benton.
Alisa Lochabay was arrested Friday, June 14, by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. She faces charges of principal first degree murder and child desertion.
The Sheriff’s office claims Lochabay was at the scene of the shooting that killed Pippenger. They add Lochabay had a young child with her in the vehicle during the shooting.
She was booked into Bossier Maximum Security Facility and faces a $290,000 bond.
On May 21, BSPO detectives and S.W.A.T members arrested Justin C. Sepulvado, 29, Bossier City, for the shooting death of Pippenger.
The Sheriff’s office continues to investigate Pippenger’s death.
