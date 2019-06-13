One person fighting for life after possible drive-by shooting

One person fighting for life after possible drive-by shooting
Shreveport police investigate a possible drive-by shooting the evening of June 12 that left one person with life-threatening wounds. (Source: Bubba Kneipp)
By Michael Faggett | June 12, 2019 at 8:56 PM CDT - Updated June 12 at 9:44 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person is being treated for life-threatening wounds as a result of a possible drive-by shooting in Shreveport.

“It’s crime, and we have to do what we have to do to get after it,” Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said from the scene of the shooting June 12 on Jackson Street.
“It’s crime, and we have to do what we have to do to get after it,” Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said from the scene of the shooting June 12 on Jackson Street. (Source: Bubba Kneipp)

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body in the shooting in the 3600 block of Jackson Street that was reported at 7:12 p.m. Wednesday.

The wounded person has been taken to a Shreveport hospital.

Police say several witnesses claim it was a drive-by shooting.

Authorities have yet to identify the victim or a possible suspect.

“It’s crime, and we have to do what we have to do to get after it,” Mayor Adrian Perkins said from the scene of the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.