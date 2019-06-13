One person fighting for life after possible drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person is being treated for life-threatening wounds as a result of a possible drive-by shooting in Shreveport.
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body in the shooting in the 3600 block of Jackson Street that was reported at 7:12 p.m. Wednesday.
The wounded person has been taken to a Shreveport hospital.
Police say several witnesses claim it was a drive-by shooting.
Authorities have yet to identify the victim or a possible suspect.
“It’s crime, and we have to do what we have to do to get after it,” Mayor Adrian Perkins said from the scene of the shooting.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
