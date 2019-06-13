SPD officer to be honored with VFW award

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One Shreveport police officer is being recognized on Thursday for his heroic actions following a shooting in January.
Cpl. Corley Lovett will be honored the Veterans of Foreign Wars Life Saving Award, according to a news release from the Shreveport Police Department. He was working off-duty at Southern Hills Elementary school when a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body entered the building.
The man, who had life-threatening injuries, had been shot moments earlier at another location and stopped at the school after seeing Cpl. Lovett's police cruiser outside.
Cpl. Lovett ordered the school to be placed on lockdown to make sure students and staff were safe. He also provided first-aid to the shooting victim that would ultimately save his life.
