Prayer vigil set in downtown Shreveport following fatal shooting
By KSLA Digital Team | June 13, 2019 at 1:02 PM CDT - Updated June 13 at 1:02 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The Shreveport NAACP has scheduled a prayer vigil a nearly week after a deadly shooting in Shreveport.

The vigil will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 take place outside the Royalty Cigar & Hookah Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street.

A fatal shooting took place outside of the business late Sunday, June 9.

Leejerryius Traveone Baines was killed outside of the lounge. A woman, Chasmine Walters, died from her wounds at a Shreveport hospital.

Baines’ death remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

