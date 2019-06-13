Prayer vigil set in downtown Shreveport following fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The Shreveport NAACP has scheduled a prayer vigil a nearly week after a deadly shooting in Shreveport.
The vigil will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 take place outside the Royalty Cigar & Hookah Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street.
A fatal shooting took place outside of the business late Sunday, June 9.
Leejerryius Traveone Baines was killed outside of the lounge. A woman, Chasmine Walters, died from her wounds at a Shreveport hospital.
Baines’ death remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.