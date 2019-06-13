2 Mexican citizens going to prison after being found in Bossier Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two Mexican citizens apprehended on separate occasions in Bossier Parish are going to federal prison for re-entering the United States after being deported multiple times.
Shandy Salgado-Almendaris, 39, and 28-year-old Andres Garcia-Mora were sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Shreveport.
Bossier Parish Narcotics Task Force agents found Salgado-Almendaris, a felon, living at a Benton residence.
A search of the residence Aug. 9 turned up a .22-caliber revolver in the master bedroom, the U.S. attorney’s office reports.
Salgado-Almendaris was not supposed to have a gun because he previously had been convicted of cocaine possession.
He also had been found in Texas and Louisiana and removed from the United States three times.
Salgado-Almendaris pleaded guilty Feb. 20 to one count each of illegally re-entering the United States after being removed and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He has been sentenced to 21 months in prison.
Garcia-Mora has been ordered to serve two years in prison for illegally re-entering the United States after being deported six times between 2009 and 2016.
A Louisiana State Police trooper arrested him Aug. 23 in Bossier Parish on one count each of driving while intoxicated, possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, having an open container and having no driver’s license.
The U.S. attorney’s office says Garcia-Mora, who has used at least eight aliases in his attempts to enter the United States, has three prior convictions for federal immigration offenses and three state misdemeanor convictions in Texas and Louisiana on charges of DWI and simple battery and a liquor violation.
He pleaded guilty to the current federal charge May 30.
Both men again face removal from the United States after they get out of prison.
