Mandatory evacuation issued for parts of Jefferson County

(KAIT) -An emergency mandatory evacuation has been issued for some residents in Jefferson County due to rising floodwaters on the Arkansas River, according to content partner KATV.
According to Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson, people living on Trulock Bay Road in Sherrill, Riverside Drive in Pine Bluff, Tar Camp Creek Road in Redfield, along with some areas in Island Harbor, Wright - Brodie Bend, Altheimer, Swan Lake, and Reydell should evacuate immediately
Emergency shelters in Pine Bluff, Wright, Swan Lake, and Altheimer have been opened.
Early Friday morning, the Dardanelle Levee has officially breached.
According to our content partner in Little Rock, KATV, the breach occurred just before 1 a.m.
The Yell County Sheriff’s Office posted drone video Friday morning of the breach.
The breach forced a Flash Flood Warning to be issued by the National Weather Service for the Hollow Bend area.
Emergency officials are monitoring the situation and recommending immediate evacuations for anyone close to this area.
Residents in the Holla Bend area were told to evacuate immediately.
Yell County Judge Yell County Judge Mark Thone told KATV Dardanelle residents are okay for the time being.
A four-lane Highway 7 is also down to two lanes as crews use sandbags and pumps to keep the water back.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation has a live feed of this intersection on their website.
They’ve also opened a call center to assist people who may be traveling in the affected areas.
The breach comes after the Arkansas River rose to record levels across the central part of the state.
Early Friday morning, President Trump officially declared an emergency in Arkansas for Arkansas, Chicot, Conway, Crawford, Desha, Faulkner, Franklin, Jefferson, Johnson, Lincoln, Logan, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Sebastian, and Yell Counties.
The declaration authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts, to help alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency.
On Thursday, Governor Asa Hutchinson toured the devastation in the northwest part of the state caused by the swollen Arkansas River.
As of 5 a.m., the National Weather Service reported the Arkansas River at Dardanelle has passed 45 feet.
It’s slightly down from the forecasted 46 feet, but that’s due to the breach.
Still the current level passes the record level of 44 feet set in 1943.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.