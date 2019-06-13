Man, woman charged in Shreveport homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department arrested two people they believe are responsible in the shooting death of 25-year-old Deverous Holden.
LeDarron Carter, 35 and Tamara Baker, 23, are both charged with one count of Second Degree Murder.
It happened on Wednesday afternoon on Stoner Avenue outside of the Country Corner Apartments.
Holden was found with multiple gunshots to the upper body. He was sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment where he later died.
Bond is set at $300,000.
Police are also investigating an unrelated and separate, shooting on Jackson Street.
A man was found in the driveway of a home. He was taken to a Shreveport hospital where he later died. The coroner’s office has released his name on Thursday morning.
Investigators are asking those with information about the Jackson Street homicide to contact Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Investigators. Those wishing to submit information anonymously should contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via the app, P3Tips. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2000 reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person(s) responsible for that homicide.
