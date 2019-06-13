Man dies following shooting, authorities release name

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has died after being shot multiple times on Wednesday afternoon and the coroner’s office has released his name.
Derek White, 34, was shot several times around 7:15 p.m. at a home in the 3600 block of Jackson Street.
He was sent to a Shreveport hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:39 p.m., according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.
Investigators are asking those with information about the Jackson Street homicide to contact Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Investigators.
Those wishing to submit information anonymously should contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via the app, P3Tips. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2000 reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person(s) responsible for that homicide.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.