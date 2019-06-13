Man airlifted to hospital following crash in DeSoto Parish

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering following a crash involving two vehicles on Thursday morning.
It happened on Interstate 49 south at the 177 mile marker, according to DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson. The crash is northwest of Mansfield.
One person was trapped in a vehicle. When they were taken out, they were sent to an ArkLaTex hospital for treatment.
One lane was closed while crews continue to clean up the mess, according to Sheriff Richardson.
