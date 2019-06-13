Louisiana ATV will release permit applications for CBD retailers

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control will soon be issuing permits to those wanting to sell Cannabidiol (CBD) products.
Earlier this month Governor Jon Bel Edwards officially signed a bill legalizing hemp farming and selling CBD products with a THC concentration of less than 0.3 percent.
Those wanting to sell CBD products will have to obtain a permit and meet all the requirements implemented by the ATV. Applications for retailers will become available Monday, June 17.
The new law does prohibit the manufacturing or sale of hemp or CBD for inhalation and for us in alcoholic beverages. Food products and beverages containing CBD or hemp are also banned until the United States Food and Drug Administration approves the product as a food additive.
Yulie Zangeeva opened “Your CBD Store” in Bossier City in late May, just a week before Governor Edwards signed this new bill. She’s excited hemp and CBD products are now legal in the state of Louisiana.
“I am so relieved,” she said. “I do think people deserve it. I think it’s going to be great for people because people are going to get better quality products,” she said.
She began taking CBD products in 2018 after she lost her husband.
"I couldn’t sleep, "she said. “(I was) depressed. My doctor really wanted me to get on anti depressants, but I didn’t want to go that route. A lot of the medicine has side effects, and that’s when my friend suggested CBD.”
She decided she wanted to open a store in early January and spent months looking for a space. Since she’s opened she’s had a lot of people come in with questions about CBD and its effects.
“We all have a endocannabinoid system, and our body naturally produces cannaboinoids,” she said. "Most of us just don’t produce enough, and what CBD helps you with is (it) helps your body to produce more cannabinoids, and that’s what puts your body in (the) homeostasis stage. "
Zangeeva says this helps take the inflammation out of the body and relives pain.
Even though hemp comes from the same species of plant as marijuana, it does not have enough THC concentration to get people high.
After the 2018 farm bill was passed, hemp was legalized at the federal level, but it still remained illegal under state law.
Right now the ATC along with the Louisiana Department of Health is working to create formal rules which will provided more detailed regulations.
For more information you can contact the ATC at (225)-925-4041.
