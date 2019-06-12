Laine Hardy to perform in nationally televised 4th of July celebration in Washington, D.C.

Hardy is first American Idol winner from Louisiana

By Nick Gremillion | June 12, 2019 at 4:09 PM CDT - Updated June 13 at 8:48 AM

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - The nation will “party with Hardy” on the 4th of July.

Laine Hardy announced via Twitter on June 12 that he will be performing during the 39th edition of A Capitol Fourth, a live 4th of July themed concert that is nationally televised.

Hardy, a native of French Settlement, La., won the 17th season of American Idol on May 19.

Hardy will join fellow musicians Carole King, Lindsey Stirling, Vanessa Carlton, the cast of Sesame Street, the National Symphony Orchestra and many more. Actor John Stamos will host the concert.

The concert is held every year on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

A Capitol Fourth is scheduled to air 7 p.m. CDT on Thursday, July 4 on PBS.

