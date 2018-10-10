KSLA to begin daily broadcast of national anthem

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA will soon join Gray Television stations across the country in returning to what was once a daily tradition — airing the national anthem.
“There has been positive response to this new initiative nationwide,” says KSLA Vice President and General Manager Joe Sciortino. “We are proud to be a local broadcaster in this community and this country, and we think this broadcast of the anthem will help us show that pride.”
Until television stations went to 24-hour operations in the 1980s, playing the anthem was traditionally how American television stations went off the air and returned back to the airwaves the following morning.
Viewers can see the broadcast of the anthem in the 5:00 a.m. hour on KSLA beginning Monday, June 17.
“The Star Spangled Banner” will be performed by 9-year-old Reina Ozbay, of South Florida, who has been inspiring crowds with her performances since she was 4. She is classically trained and studies opera and musical theater.
