Heat, humidity and storms return this weekend

The pleasant temperatures, low humidity and mostly dry weather we’ve enjoyed this week is about to come to an end. Typical early summer heat, humidity and rain chances are moving back in this weekend.
High temperatures will get back into the low 90s and when you factor in the humidity it’s going to feel hotter than that. The heat index or ‘feels-like’ temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 90s.
Father’s Day will feature more of the same with an added chance of showers and storms.
Right now Futuretrack shows that rain will be possible throughout the day. Some storms are possible around the I-30 corridor in the morning with additional shower and storm development expected for some of the area during the afternoon. Rain chances look like they’ll diminish by evening.
