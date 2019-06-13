Heat, humidity and storms return this weekend

Heat, humidity and storms return this weekend
'Feels-like' temperatures in the mid to upper 90s Saturday (Source: KSLA News 12)
By Jeff Castle | June 13, 2019 at 6:01 PM CDT - Updated June 13 at 6:01 PM

The pleasant temperatures, low humidity and mostly dry weather we’ve enjoyed this week is about to come to an end. Typical early summer heat, humidity and rain chances are moving back in this weekend.

Steamy conditions and rain chances return this weekend
Steamy conditions and rain chances return this weekend (Source: KSLA News 12)

High temperatures will get back into the low 90s and when you factor in the humidity it’s going to feel hotter than that. The heat index or ‘feels-like’ temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 90s.

'Feels-like' temperatures in the mid to upper 90s Saturday
'Feels-like' temperatures in the mid to upper 90s Saturday (Source: KSLA News 12)

Father’s Day will feature more of the same with an added chance of showers and storms.

Hot and humid with a few storms on Father's Day
Hot and humid with a few storms on Father's Day (Source: KSLA News 12)

Right now Futuretrack shows that rain will be possible throughout the day. Some storms are possible around the I-30 corridor in the morning with additional shower and storm development expected for some of the area during the afternoon. Rain chances look like they’ll diminish by evening.

Futuretrack on Sunday

Here’s how you can stay up to date with the latest forecast:

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.