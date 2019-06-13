GET OUTSIDE ALERT: Today could be the nicest day this summer

This afternoon will be sunny and pleasantly warm. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, which is well below average for this time of year. Keep in mind, the air will be dry so that will help take the edge off the heat. The wind will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. The weather looks great forever you can think of to do outside this afternoon. Temperatures will drop through the 70s this evening. Most places will be back into the mid to upper 60s by midnight.