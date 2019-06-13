GET OUTSIDE ALERT: Today could be the nicest day this summer

Good morning! A 'GET OUTSIDE ALERT' has been issued for today because it could wind being the nicest day all summer. Don't let today get away. Friday will be still be pleasantly warm, but it is going to be a touch hotter. Unfortunately, this stretch of nice weather will come to an end this weekend. Expect more heat, humidity and rain this weekend.
It's another comfortable morning. We're waking up to temperatures in the 60s almost area wide. You might need a light jacket first thing this morning, but most will probably not need one. Temperatures will warm to near 80 degrees by 11 a.m. No major weather problems are expected to impact your morning commute.
This afternoon will be sunny and pleasantly warm. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, which is well below average for this time of year. Keep in mind, the air will be dry so that will help take the edge off the heat. The wind will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. The weather looks great forever you can think of to do outside this afternoon. Temperatures will drop through the 70s this evening. Most places will be back into the mid to upper 60s by midnight.
Tonight will be cool for this time of year. Overnight lows will range from the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Once again, give the AC a break and open up your windows. Expect a mostly clear and quiet night.
Friday will be a touch warmer. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. A few places could hit 90 degrees. Expect a lot of sunshine. Even though it's not likely, a stray shower will be possible across the very northern tip of the ArklaTex on Friday.
The heat and humidity will start to return Father's Day weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near or just above 90 degrees. Keep in mind, the humidity will make it feel like it's closer to 100 degrees. Saturday will likely be the hotter half of the weekend because Sunday will feature more clouds and scattered showers and storms. Right now, Saturday is looking like the better half of the weekend for outdoor activities with dad.
The heat, humidity and scattered showers and storms will stick around for most of next week. Expect highs to be near 90 degrees and lows in the low 70s. Next week looks much more summer-like.
Have a great day and enjoy the nice weather!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.