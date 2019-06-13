Furever Friends - Smokey

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This week’s Furever Friend is Smokey, an 11-month-old Shepherd-mix. He has been at Pet Savers for the past six months, after he was rescued from Caddo Animal Control.
Smokey is heart-worm negative, he’s up-to-date on his shots and he’s neutered.
Smokey gets along great with all dogs and cats. If you have small children, you’ll need to give him time to adjust since he’s never been around little kids.
He’s leash-trained and is mostly potty-trained. He’ll bark when he needs to go out but you may need to work with him some.
To learn more about Smokey or to find out more about animal adoption, please visit petsaversshreveport.org.
