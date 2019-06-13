First Alert: Hot and steamy weather returns this weekend

Pleasant early summer conditions will hang on into tomorrow before heat, humidity and storm chances pick up this weekend. We'll stay steamy next week with a daily chance for some showers and storms.
Skies will stay mostly clear tonight with temperatures falling back into the low 60s. Expect a mostly sunny sky tomorrow with afternoon highs near 90. The humidity stays tolerable so it won’t feel too uncomfortable.
Much more humid conditions returns over the weekend. We’ll heat up into the low 90s Saturday but it could feel like the mid to upper 90s with the humidity. Sunday will be just as steamy, but scattered showers and storms may provide some heat relief on Father’s Day. We’ll see temperatures around 90 outside of any rain.
We’ll stay hot and humid through next week. High temperatures will run around 90 with overnight lows in the 70s. A few showers and storms will be possible just about every day.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
