Bob Seger announces Baton Rouge tour date

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band have added new shows to their "Roll Me Away" tour, including a date in Baton Rouge.
Seger will be making a stop at the Raising Cane’s River Center on October 10. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets at BobSeger.com
Fan club members can purchase tickets as early as Thursday, June 18 at 10 a.m. To become a Bullet Club member, click here.
The tour kicked off in November of last year and has been seen by over 700,000 fans.
