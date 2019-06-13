ArkLaTex town reports a rash of vehicle burglaries

Authorities warn people: “Lock your doors!”

Police in the Sabine Parish town of Many say there's been a rash of vehicle burglaries. [Source: File photo illustration]
By Curtis Heyen | June 13, 2019 at 6:13 PM CDT - Updated June 13 at 6:13 PM

MANY, La. (KSLA) - Police in one ArkLaTex town say they are investigating what they describe as a rash of recent vehicle break-ins and burglaries.

That has authorities in Many reminding residents, guests and businesses to be vigilant in securing their property.

“We do indeed live in a small, close-knit community,” police in the Sabine Parish town say in a Facebook post. “However, we also live in 2019.”

They advise people to:

  • Be safety-minded
  • Lock the doors on their vehicles and homes
  • Ensure no valuables are left visible in their parked vehicles.

People also should not:

  • Leave the keys in their vehicles; nor
  • Leave their vehicles running when they run in a store or other business.

