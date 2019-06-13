ArkLaTex town reports a rash of vehicle burglaries

MANY, La. (KSLA) - Police in one ArkLaTex town say they are investigating what they describe as a rash of recent vehicle break-ins and burglaries.
That has authorities in Many reminding residents, guests and businesses to be vigilant in securing their property.
“We do indeed live in a small, close-knit community,” police in the Sabine Parish town say in a Facebook post. “However, we also live in 2019.”
They advise people to:
- Be safety-minded
- Lock the doors on their vehicles and homes
- Ensure no valuables are left visible in their parked vehicles.
People also should not:
- Leave the keys in their vehicles; nor
- Leave their vehicles running when they run in a store or other business.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.