ArkLaTex felon gets to 10 years in prison on federal firearms charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man must serve 10 years in prison for having a gun in a car where authorities reportedly also found drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Bryan Thomas Robinson, 38, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Shreveport.
He also has been ordered to in prison to serve three years on federal supervised release once he gets out of jail.
Robinson pleaded guilty Feb. 20 to one count each of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Information presented in court indicates a Shreveport police officer stopped Robinson’s vehicle Oct. 28, 2017, for having no tag, the U.S. attorney’s office reports.
The officer reportedly smelled marijuana and found a cooler in the car’s trunk that contained a glass bong, 49 grams of marijuana in a blue bag, pills, a digital scale, additional packaging baggies and a Hi Point .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun.
Robinson told the officer that he needed the gun for protection because his neighborhood is dangerous.
By law, however, Robinson was not supposed to have a gun or ammunition.
That’s because he was convicted Feb. 25, 2013, of one count each of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
