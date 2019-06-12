Suspect in UT Tyler assault case dies in Fort Worth officer-involved shooting

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A suspect in a UT Tyler assault case has died following an officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth.
According to WFAA, an ABC affiliate in Dallas, Jacquavion Slaton, 20, was killed following a Sunday altercation with Fort Worth police.
WFAA said police told them they were searching for Slaton in the city’s Stop Six neighborhood in regards to the alleged aggravated assault.
UT Tyler police had been searching for Slaton since April 28. According to UT Tyler Chief Communications Officer Lucas Roebuck, UT Tyler police responded on that date to an alleged aggravated assault at university-owned apartments.
Roebuck reported the suspect, identified as Slaton, fled from officers when they arrived at the scene. Three warrants were issued for his arrest, charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault/family violence and evading arrest.
According to Roebuck, UT Tyler police have been in contact with Fort Worth police since the incident.
Roebuck also said neither Slaton nor the victim were students at the university but did live in university-owned property.
The Associated Press said the three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation.
KLTV has reached out to the Fort Worth Police Department for more information on the case.
PREVIOUS STORY: UT Tyler Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.