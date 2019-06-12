Report: 2 dead in plane crash on levee of Atchafalaya River

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials are responding to a fatal plane crash on the levee of the Atchafalaya River, according to reports from several media outlets.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz told KLFY-TV that two people died in the plane crash that happened on June 12.
The small plane crashed on Spillway Levee Road in St. Landry Parish near the St. Martin Parish line.
KATC-TV reports the FAA has now taken over the investigation from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Details are limited at this time. This story will be updated when more information is available.
