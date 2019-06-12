New law cuts wait times for veterans, allows them to see doctors not with the VA

Part of the Mission Act just took effect in early June. The VA will now pay for veterans to see a non-VA doctor if they have to wait more than 20 days for an appointment. The new rules also make it easier for veterans to see a specialist of their choice. There’s another big change as well. The VA will now pay for visits to non-VA urgent care clinics without prior approval. That should help cut down on unnecessary trips to emergency rooms. Lake Urgent Care helped lobby for the change.