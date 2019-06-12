Natchitoches city council seeks to raise taxes

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Residents and visitors to Natchitoches could see an increase in taxes in the next few months.
According to the Natchitoches Parish Journal, the city council proposed to raise the sales tax by one percent. It’s currently 9.45 percent.
The board says the money raised by the increase will help fund PARC Natchitoches, a new sports complex that’s under construction on University Parkway. It’s planned to have five baseball fields, four soccer fields and a public area with walking trails.
