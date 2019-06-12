More pleasantly warm afternoons and refreshing nights ahead

Good morning! It's another refreshingly cool June morning. We're waking up to temperatures in the 50s and 60s across the area. If you heading out early, you might need a light jacket. Other than a light rain shower or sprinkle possible across the very northern and southern tips of the ArkLaTex, no major weather problems are expected to impact your morning commute.
Today will be a mostly sunny and pleasantly warm day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s today, which is just below average for this time of year. The lower humidity levels will help take the edge off the heat this afternoon. With a mostly sunny sky, this afternoon is going to be a great day to get outside and enjoy the nice weather. A cold front will drop south across the area this afternoon and evening. With dry air in place, this front won’t be a huge rain-maker for the ArkLaTex. However, a few showers and storms will develop along the front as it drops south across the ArkLaTex this afternoon and evening. Most of us will need their sunglasses over their umbrella. This front will also bring in a reinforcing shot of cool, dry air.
A few showers and storms will be possible this evening, mainly across the southern half of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will be drop through the 70s this evening. A few places will even drop into the 60s before midnight. Tonight will be another refreshing night, so make sure to give the AC a break and open up your windows. Lows tonight will be on either side of 60 degrees.
Thursday will be another nice June day! Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Expect a lot of sunshine. Thursday could wind up being the nicest day out of the next 7 days, so make sure to enjoy it. Friday will be a little warmer. Highs will be near 90 degrees.
The heat and humidity will return for Father's Day weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near or just above 90 degrees. Keep in mind, the humidity will add a few degrees to the actual air temperature. Saturday will be the better day for outdoor activities because scattered showers and storms will be possible on Sunday.
The heat, humidity and scattered downpours will continue into early next week. Highs next week will be near 90 degrees.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
