More pleasantly warm afternoons and refreshing nights ahead

Today will be a mostly sunny and pleasantly warm day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s today, which is just below average for this time of year. The lower humidity levels will help take the edge off the heat this afternoon. With a mostly sunny sky, this afternoon is going to be a great day to get outside and enjoy the nice weather. A cold front will drop south across the area this afternoon and evening. With dry air in place, this front won’t be a huge rain-maker for the ArkLaTex. However, a few showers and storms will develop along the front as it drops south across the ArkLaTex this afternoon and evening. Most of us will need their sunglasses over their umbrella. This front will also bring in a reinforcing shot of cool, dry air.