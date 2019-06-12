Man tells police he knows armed robber, buys marijuana from him

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have a suspect in mind following an armed robbery on Tuesday night.
Officers were called just before 8 p.m. to the 1000 block of Quail Creek Road. That's in Shreveport's Shreve City area.
The victim told police that he was approached by a man in a Jeep who was armed with a black and silver gun, according to SPD’s major incident report.
The man got away with the victim’s cellphone, wallet and keys. Then the Jeep took off in an unknown direction of travel.
However, the victim told police he knew who it was — because he buys marijuana from him.
The suspect is believed to work at a convenience store on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
