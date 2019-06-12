Man airlifted to hospital after Bossier Parish crash

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - One man is recovering following a crash this morning in Bossier Parish.
First responders got the call around 7 a.m. to Highway 3, north of Wise Road.
Authorities on the scene say that a man traveling northbound in a pickup truck left the roadway and hit a tree.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and went flying through the windshield.
He was sent to a Shreveport hospital by helicopter because of his injuries. However, authorities did not mention how badly he was injured.
Alcohol is not expected to be a factor.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.