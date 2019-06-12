The Lonesome Dove Drive Thru Safari offers a walk on the wild side

JEFFERSON, Tx. (KSLA) - The Lonesome Dove Drive Thru Safari is like no other. This experience takes safari animals from behind the cage to up close and personal.
The safari, which opened up just last year, is a Noah’s Ark on land. It has over 20 kinds of animals like zebras, camels, bison and llamas to name a few.
Located on 1782 Hwy 59 North, the safari is open 7 days a week from 10:30 pm. until one hour before sunset.
Owner Jimmy Moore says he created the experience to bring joy to others.
“I want people to have smiles on their faces when they come to, as you can see the joy of these kids here today.”
Visitors drive through the safari course feeding the animals, who all love treats, people and to be pet. The safari also features a petting zoo with goats, ducks and a pot belly pig.
