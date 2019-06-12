East Texas Ag News: Why it’s good to know the size of your farm pond

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re looking at why it’s important to know the exact size of your pond.
Agents with the Texas A&M Agrilife office say knowing your pond’s surface area is crucial so you know how many fish to stock.
It’s also important for when you’re ready to treat for weeds.
Two good options to map out your pond are google maps and google earth. You can use these to outline the pond and give you the area.
But you could always walk the area, and do the math yourself. You’ll need to walk all sides of the pond.
And keep in mind, the length of one side of an acre is equal to about 208 feet.
For the latest local Ag news, visit ETXAgNews.com.