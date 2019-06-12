A couple more pleasant days ahead

A cold front is moving through the ArkLaTex with little fanfare. It will help keep the comfortable temperatures and humidity levels around through the end of the week. By the weekend expect a return to typical summertime heat and humidity along with scattered showers and storms.
A stray shower is possible through early evening, otherwise expect mostly clear and quiet conditions tonight. We’ll fall back into the low 60s by morning. Plenty of sun is on the way tomorrow with a pleasantly warm afternoon expected. We’ll see high temperatures in the mid 80s.
We’ll heat back up to near 90 Friday, but the humidity levels will remain comfortable. Over the weekend steamy air returns with temperatures running in the low 90s. An isolated shower or storm is possible Saturday. Rain and storms will become a bit more widespread on Sunday.
Typical early summer conditions will stick around next week. We’ll see hot, humid days and warm, muggy nights. There’s a daily chance of a few showers and storms. Highs will be in the low 90s with overnight lows in the 70s.
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
