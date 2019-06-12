Bossier City man faces multiple drug distribution charges

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier City man is facing a laundry list of charges after authorities say he was selling drugs from his pickup.
Torey J. Route, 36, was at first wanted by undercover agents for allegedly selling meth.
Agents pulled Route over not far from his house and arrested him on three counts of distribution of methamphetamine. When searching his pickup truck they found he was using it to sell drugs from it, according to a news release from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.
In his pickup they found more than 14 grams of Ecstasy, nearly 10 grams of Methamphetamine, Crack Cocaine, Hydrocodone pills, and Marijuana — all packaged for sale.
Also in the vehicle, they found a set of electronic scales.
In total, Route was charged with the following:
- Three counts of Distribution of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) – warrant
- Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule II (Methamphetamine)
- Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule II (Crack Cocaine)
- Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule II (Hydrocodone)
- Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule I (MDMA – Ecstasy)
- Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule I (Marijuana)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
He was taken into custody and was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility where he faces a $175,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.