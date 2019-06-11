Baton Rouge native featured in 2019 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The final six women in Sports Illustrated’s 2019 swimsuit model search traveled to The Bahamas to be photographed for the issue, and one of the women is Baton Rouge native, Brooks Nader.
Nader is from Baton Rouge, attending high school at University Lab School. She then went to Tulane University in New Orleans, and according to Sports Illustrated, studied finance before pursuing a full-time career in modeling.
When asked in an interview with SI what Nader’s family in Louisiana thinks about her being in the swimsuit issue, Nader responded, “My family is over the moon excited about this! None of us ever imagined it would be possible for the little girl from Louisiana to grace the pages of such an iconic magazine! My 3 little sisters are especially proud, them and all their friends are now cult followers of SI Swimsuit!”
Nader is also still in the running for the First Rookie of SI Swimsuit 2020. Voting ends June 14. Click here to vote.
