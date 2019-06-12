Authorities seek help identifying theft suspect

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man stole a Samsung Galaxy smartphone from a Bossier City store.
Now police detectives are sharing surveillance camera images in hopes someone recognizes him.
The theft happened at Target in the 2700 block of Beene Boulevard, according to Bossier Crime Stoppers.
Surveillance video shows a man remove the phone, valued at about $190, from the locked product rack in the electronics department then walk to the aisle farthest from view and take the device out of its package, the crime-fighting organization reports.
The man then left the store without buying anything.
A store employee found the phone’s discarded package a short while later.
Authorities urge anyone who recognizes the man or has any information about the theft to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or submit a tip via the P3 Tips website.
Tips also may be submitted by using the free P3 Tips mobile app.
You can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a cash reward.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.