ArkLaTex marksman aiming for a win in world tournament

PRINCETON, La. (KSLA) - He’s considered by many to be the world’s most skilled marksman and he happens to live right here in Northwest Louisiana.
Since 1976, Jerry Miculek has been shooting professionally — and he hasn’t looked back since.
“I like to shoot fast,” Miculek said from a shooting range in Princeton. “I like the competition aspect of it, it keeps your mind active.”
Miculek has competed in tournaments around the globe, earning himself a number of world titles.
“I have 6 NRA shooting titles, I’ve won 21 consecutive international revolver speed-shooting competitions,” Miculek said. “I don’t know how many USPSA three multi-gun and three gun titles I have, I’ve been doing this forever."
Over the course of a 30-year career, he believes he’s fired over 2.5 million rounds of ammunition — which equates to a whopping 20 tons of lead.
“You have to stay in relatively good shape,” Miculek said. “The guys are getting younger and I’m getting older, so it makes it fun.”
He’s already competed in a competition in Russia, but, later this summer, Miculek will be heading to Sweden. There, he’ll be competing in the ‘World Action Rifle Championship.’
“I’ve got about six weeks to get ready, I really want to hit it hard,” Miculek said. “I’m going to try to put three, four, five six, seven hundred, 8 hundred rounds down range each day.”
While at the tournament, Miculek said he plans to use a Smith and Wesson M&P 15.
“It’s .556 or 23 caliber,” said Miculek. “It just shoots so easily, it’s a fun gun and makes a lot of noise.”
Though the many titles are an added bonus, but for Miculek, the daily shooting is what’s most enjoyable.
