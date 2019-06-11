Shreveport council repeals city’s ban on saggy pants

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport City Council members today repealed the city’s ban on people wearing pants below the waist, thus exposing skin or undergarments.
The vote was 6-to-1. Councilman James Flurry cast the dissenting vote.
Soon after the meeting got underway this afternoon, council Chairman Jerry Bowman asked to add an amendment to the agenda.
It would have done away with the fine, leaving community service as the only penalty for violating the ban.
Bowman said he wanted the amendment as an option had the effort to repeal the ban failed.
Before voting, council members heard from several citizens for and against the proposed amendment and the repeal.
Assistant public defender Lee Harville agreed that doing away with the fine could erase the ban’s economic disparity.
But he argued that Bowman’s amendment would do nothing to make Shreveport’s ban any less constitutional or any less vague.
A pastor said: “Somebody needs to tell you when your pants are down you need to pick them up.”
Another citizen said he found it disrespectful for Bowman to ask to have the amendment added to the meeting agenda.
Councilman James Green, who took part in enacting Shreveport’s ban in 2007, apologized to Anthony Childs’ sister.
After the public comments, council members voted 4-3 against adding Bowman’s amendment to the meeting agenda.
Later in the meeting, the City Council briefly turned its attention to repealing the saggy pants ban.
Harville asked the city’s administration to advise its prosecutors to immediately halt any pending criminal cases that arose as a result of the ban.
The city’s attorney advised that the repeal will go into effect seven calendar days after Mayor Adrian Perkins signs it, but she will take Harville’s request into consideration if that occurs.
Councilwoman LeVette Fuller authored the legislation overturning the law against saggy pants.
She had criticized it as being both discriminatory and unconstitutional.
The ban also was unnecessary because the city already has laws in place against indecency, Fuller has argued.
Shreveport outlawed sagging pants in 2007.
The ban allowed city police to stop and possibly arrest someone for wearing such attire.
There have been more than 700 such arrests since the law went into effect.
Those arrested faced fines of $100-$250 and the possibility of having to perform community service.
Then came the death of Anthony Childs.
And renewed criticism that the law discriminates against African-American males and, thus, makes the city vulnerable to being sued.
Fuller has said that the ACLU of Louisiana was prepared to sue if the ban had not been repealed Tuesday.
Police have not said why they stopped Childs in February.
Many people, including Fuller, believe it was because he was wearing sagging pants.
Authorities only have said that Childs, when confronted by an officer, ran.
Then there was gunfire.
The coroner has ruled that the officer’s gunshots did not kill Childs and that Childs fatally shot himself.
Five years after Shreveport banned sagging pants, the Caddo Commission passed a similar ordinance 10-1 for all unincorporated areas of the parish.
There’s no immediate word on whether the repeal of Shreveport’s ban will reopen discussions at the parish level.
