Shreveport council prepares to vote on whether to repeal saggy pants ban

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport council members look poised Tuesday to repeal the city’s ban on people wearing pants below their waists.
Now the ACLU of Louisiana is weighing in on the hotly debated issue of sagging pants.
On Monday, City Council members got a letter from the ACLU of Louisiana urging them to repeal the ordinance.
“The law is clearly being used in a blatantly racially discriminatory manner that makes the city vulnerable to suit,” Katie Schwartzmann, the ACLU of Louisiana’s legal director, says in the letter also signed by Bill Quigley, of the Loyola School of Law. “There is no legitimate need for this ordinance beyond racially motivated animus.”
Councilwoman LeVette Fuller, who authored the repeal proposal, says she also got an additional e-mail saying the ACLU of Louisiana is prepared to sue if the measure is not repealed Tuesday.
Fuller believes the repeal will pass.
“I feel there is support for it. We are hearing from people on both sides. I think that what trumps some of the concerns is that it’s being deemed as unconstitutional because it’s discriminatory and we already have laws in place for indecency."
The topic has drawn a huge response from the public during recent City Council meetings with emotions running high at times.
Fuller and many community members think the ban unfairly targets African-American men.
It begins at 3 p.m.
