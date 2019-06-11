Shreveport City Council votes on saggy pants ordinance Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -It’s been a hot topic in Shreveport over the last couple of weeks — but on Tuesday June 11, Shreveport City Council members will finally make a decision about the city’s saggy pants law.
The council will make its decision at Tuesday’s city council meeting beginning at 3 p.m.
In late May councilwoman LeVette Fuller pushed to repeal the city’s saggy pants law that was adopted back in 2007. The law allows Shreveport Police to stop and possibly arrest someone for wearing saggy pants.
According to data from the Shreveport Police Department, there’s been more than 700 arrest violations since the law began.
A violation of this law results in fines ranging from $100 to $250 and community service hours.
Many in the community believe that the ban targets African American men, including Mayor Adrian Perkins who says that his administration strongly supports repealing the ban.
This ordinance also became a big issue following the death of Anthony Childs back in February. The coroner determined Childs shot himself during an altercation with police.
Monday June 11th the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana sent council members a letter urging the council to repeal the ordinance.
Councilwoman Fuller told KSLA Monday she also received an additional email saying the ACLU of Louisiana is prepared to sue if the ordinance is not repealed. She believes that will be unnecessary since she sees the repeal likely Tuesday.
