Overnight shooting claims another life

The Caddo coroner’s office says the 22-year-old woman died Monday evening

Overnight shooting claims another life
A 22-year-old woman is the second person to die as a result of a shooting the night of June 9 in downtown Shreveport, the Caddo coroner's office reports. [Source: KSLA News 12]
By KSLA Digital Team | June 10, 2019 at 9:39 PM CDT - Updated June 10 at 9:48 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another person has died as a result of a shooting just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday in downtown Shreveport.

The Caddo coroner’s office says she is 22-year-old Chasmine Walters, of Woolbert Street in Shreveport.

She died at 5 p.m. Monday at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, authorities report.

Walters is the second person whose life has been claimed by the shooting during an altercation outside Royalty Cigar and Hookah Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street.

Leejerryius Traveone Baines, 29, of Shreveport, died just before 11 p.m. Sunday after having been shot once in his head in the 200 block of Texas Street.

The coroner’s office says Walters was shot in her neck.

Autopsies for both have been authorized at Ochsner LSU Health.

RELATED:

One dead, two wounded in downtown Shreveport shooting

Victim named in downtown shooting

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.