‘Get Outside Alert’ issued for today

Good morning! You are going to notice a big change in the weather as soon as you step out the door this morning. The cool, dry air has moved into area. Temperatures this morning will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s this morning. Some of us might need a light jacket out the door. Luckily, you won’t need it for long, though. No major weather problems are expected to impact your morning commute.
A 'GET OUTSIDE ALERT' has been issued for this afternoon. Today will likely be one of the nicest days this summer. It's not going to be too hot, humid or windy. Plus, we're not expecting any rain, despite a mix of sun and clouds today. Highs today will be near or just above 80 degrees. Temperatures will drop through the 70s this evening. Some spots could drop into the 60s before midnight.
The overnight will be mostly clear and quiet. With cool, dry air in place and a mostly clear sky, temperatures will tumble. Overnight lows will be in the near or below 60 degrees. Once again, you might need a light jacket out the door first thing Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will be a warmer day. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s. The lower humidity will help take the edge off the heat. Another cold front will arrive Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. With a lack of moisture in the atmosphere, rain will remain limited. However, isolated showers and storms can't be ruled out. This front will bring in a reinforcing shot of cool, dry air.
Temperatures will be near or just below average the rest of the week. Highs on Thursday and Friday will range from the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. The end of the week will feature a ton of sunshine.
The heat and humidity will start to pick up this weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near or just above 90 degrees. Max heat indices could be near 100 degrees. A few showers and storms will return by Sunday. A weak cold front could drop far enough south to increase our rain chances early next week.
Have a terrific Tuesday!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.