‘Get Outside Alert’ issued for today

A 'GET OUTSIDE ALERT' has been issued for this afternoon. Today will likely be one of the nicest days this summer. It's not going to be too hot, humid or windy. Plus, we're not expecting any rain, despite a mix of sun and clouds today. Highs today will be near or just above 80 degrees. Temperatures will drop through the 70s this evening. Some spots could drop into the 60s before midnight.