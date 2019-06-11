Food truck regulations up for review in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There soon could be increased regulations for food truck operators in Shreveport.
The Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission is bringing the proposal to the City Council for approval after months of research.
The goal is to ensure all food trucks have legitimate licenses, undergo fire and health inspections and are operating in areas of the city where they are allowed to be.
During a presentation Tuesday, council members were told there are only seven food trucks actually registered in Shreveport out of the more than 30 that operate in the city.
Council members are debating the proposal as well as enforcement. They will likely send it back to the MPC for more revisions before a final vote.
Some council members already are in favor of the measure.
“There needs to be some oversight, and I think we are kinda at Square One with it because the food truck industry has boomed in the past five years," Councilman Grayson Boucher said.
"I applaud the administration for taking this, and I applaud the MPC for diligently working. And I think we are going to come up with a very suitable compromise between the MPC and administration.
"But I do think there needs to be some oversight over where these food trucks are and if they are legally operating.”
