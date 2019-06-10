Cold front Wednesday brings little rain, but more pleasant weather

Great early summer weather will continue for a few more days. A cold front Wednesday will only bring slim rain chances, but will reinforce the pleasant conditions we've seen so far this week. By the weekend expect hotter and much more humid weather with the return of a few showers and storms.
Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight. We’ll see temperatures dip into the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly sunny skies are back tomorrow. A stray shower is possible as a cold front arrives, but most will remain dry. Highs will get back into the upper 80s.
Temperatures will stay in check Thursday. After a comfortable start in the low 60s we’ll warm up into the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. The heat will start creeping back in on Friday, but humidity levels should stay manageable. We’ll see highs getting back to near 90.
Hotter and much more humid weather is back this weekend. Highs will return to the low 90s Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s. Only an isolated shower or storm is expected Saturday, but by Father’s Day expected a little more scattered rain around.
Heat, humidity and scattered showers and storms will continue into next week.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
