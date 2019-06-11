CLTCC names new campus dean for Alexandria downtown campus

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KSLA) - Central Louisiana Technical Community College Chancellor James Sawtelle has named a new campus dean for Alexandria's downtown campus.
Lisa Doney will start the new position as the school moves to its new downtown campus.
“We would like to extend a warm CLTCC welcome to Ms. Doney as she returns back to central Louisiana, especially as we near the completion of the new downtown campus,” Sawtelle said.
Doney is coming back to CLTCC from West Georgia Technical College in Villa Rica, Ga. She previously worked in several leadership posiitions within CLTCC and Northwest Louisiana Technical College, according to a news release.
She is a graduate of Northwestern State University.
“As much as I have enjoyed working in Georgia the past 12 years, it’s great to be back home in central Louisiana," Doney said. “I am very excited to be joining the Central Louisiana Technical Community College team, and I look forward to working with area business and community leaders, the CLTCC leadership, and most importantly, the students which we serve.”
