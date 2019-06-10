Who’s hiring across the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re looking for a job in the ArkLaTex, here’s a list of who’s hiring as of Tuesday, June 4:
Upcoming Job Fairs:
- Caddo Parish Public Schools - Hosting another job fair Tuesday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Caddo High School Library located at 201 Airport Drive, Vivian, LA.
- Manpower - Is hosting a job fair Thursday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2750 Shed Rd. Suite B, Bossier City. They’re hiring for Warehouse Workers, Administrative Assistants, Receptionists, Welders, Small Engine/Diesel Mechanics, Purchasing Agents, Forklift Operators and Millright. You’ll need two forms of I.D. and resume.
Jobs in the ArkLaTex:
- Sam’s Southern Eatery - Hiring Waitresses located on Pines Rd, Shreveport. Evening shifts available(4 p.m. - 10 p.m.) Apply in person.
- Cassandra’s Louisiana Kitchen - Now hiring Cooks, Preps, Dishwashers, Hostesses, Servers and Cashiers. Accepting applications Monday through Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Apply in person at 9001 Jewella Avenue. (may be hired on the spot)
- AppleGate Recovery Bossier City - Hiring Counselors, Clinical Coordinators and Medical Assistants. For more information on how to apply call (318) 716-3814.
- Lowe’s - Hiring Cashiers and Customer Service Associates in Marshall, TX. Apply here.
- Willis-Knighton Health System - Hiring Patient Relation Transports. Responsible for assisting with greeting and transporting of patients from main entrance and transport to assigned destination. Apply here.
- Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club - Hiring part-time Cocktail/Beverage Servers for weekend shows located at 618 Commerce Street, Shreveport. Apply here or send email with resume to shreveportlaughoutloud@gmail.com.
- Southland Printing - Hiring Press Assistants. Responsible for packaging printed products produced on a printing press. Apply here.
- Comcast - Hiring full-time retail sales consultants in Shreveport. Apply here.
- Texana Bank - Hiring part-time tellers in Texarkana, TX. Apply here.
- Kroger - Hiring retail clerks in Marshall, TX. Apply here.
- Sam’s Club - Hiring full-time merchandise/stocking associates and customer service associates in Shreveport (Springlake-University Terrace area). Apply here.
- Sam’s Club - Hiring fresh food associates, grocery sales associates, merchandise/stocking associates, member support in Texarkana, TX. Apply here.
- Boomtown Casino Hotel - Hiring front desk clerks in Bossier City. Apply here.
- Siegel Select Bossier City - Hiring housekeepers. Apply in person.
- Verizon - Hiring retail representatives in Texarkana, TX. Apply here.
- Eldorado Resort and Casino Shreveport - Hiring front desk clerks. Apply here.
- Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) - Hiring custodial workers. $9.11 - $10.63 an hour - Part time. Apply here.
- Johnny’s Pizza - Hiring for all positions. Located at 8714 Youree Drive, Suite C, Shreveport. Apply in person.
- The Remington Suite Hotel & Spa - Hiring part-time night auditor. Located at 220 Travis St. in Shreveport. Apply in person.
- Daryl Flood, Inc. - Hiring warehouse workers. High school diploma, GED or equivalent required. Must have a valid driver’s license. Apply here.
- IHOP - Hiring hosts/hostesses at 1989 Airline Drive in Bossier City. You will be responsible for greeting guests and seating them promptly. Apply in person.
- Boomtown Casino Hotel - Hiring part-time beverage servers. Located in Bossier City. Apply here.
