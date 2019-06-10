SPD searching for man wanted for several charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are asking for any information that could lead to the capture of a man wanted on several charges.
Mark Jointer, 52 is wanted on the following charges:
- Second degree cruelty to a juvenile
- Home invasion
- Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment
- Simple criminal property damage
Jointer is 5′9″ and weighs around 180 pounds.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
