Quiet for a few more days

A nice break in the heat and humidity is coming for the rest of the work week. Temperatures will be slightly below average for mid June with little in the way of humidity. We'll also remain mostly dry through the end of the week.
Skies will be partly cloudy tonight. We’ll fall back into the mid 60s. expect a mix of clouds and sunshine tomorrow with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Another cold front arrives Wednesday, but any chance for rain looks limited. Temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 80s.
Pleasant weather continues Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the 60s. We’ll stay dry to close out the work week.
Heat and humidity are back for the weekend. Highs will return to the 90s with steamy conditions as well. A few showers and storms may return by Sunday.
