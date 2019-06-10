Pepper Palace opens its third Louisiana store

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana has a new Pepper Palace, and this one is north of Interstate 10.
In fact, it’s in the northern part of the state.
The newest Pepper Palace outlet is at Louisiana Boardwalk, the riverfront shopping center at 540 Boardwalk Blvd. in Bossier City.
Pepper Palace, located between Rocket Fizz and Uniform Outlet, held a soft opening Wednesday then officially opened Thursday.
Its hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.
Pepper Palace bills itself as “The Planet’s #1 Hot Shop.”
The Sevierville, Tenn.-based company’s Facebook page says it “encourages a fun and fiery environment for everyone. We believe that food should be memorable with taste that consumes you inside and out creating a Spice Life experience!”
Just think, now you have an opportunity to see if you can get your mug on the #WallOfFlame.
Pepper Palace’s other two Louisiana locations are at the French Market and on Chartres in New Orleans.
The group that owns the Louisiana locations also has one store in Mississippi. All of the company’s other stores are corporate-owned.
