One dead, two injured in downtown Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the heart of downtown.
It happened just before midnight on Texas Street at Royalty Cigar & Hookah Lounge. Cpl. Marcus Hines said a woman and two men were shot leaving the lounge. We do not know which of the victims was killed.
Right now, the other two victims are at a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not known.
