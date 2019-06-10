Man accused of using stolen credit cards, suspect sought

ARKLATEX (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for one man connected to a vehicle burglaries and fraudulent purchases in the ArkLaTex.
In April and May of this year, a man committed two vehicle burglaries in the Woodlake subdivision taking several credit cards and a black 2016 Ford F-350 LSU tag 27779, according to BPSO.
On April 26, a man was seen making purchases at the Walmart Supercenter on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop with pre-paid Master Cards that were bought with the stolen credit cards.
The man is described as having a beard, wearing long black pants, long-sleeve shirt, reflective vest, LSU hat, and sandals.
On May 5, a man with the same description used similar pre-paid credit cards to make purchases at the Walmart on Summerhill Road in Texarkana.
BPSO says that the man is believed to have a gray or silver vehicle; and frequently travels between Little Rock and Shreveport.
If you know the identity of this suspect, please call Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100; find out more at www.bossiercrimestoppers.org.
