LSU Alumni of Caddo-Bossier’s scholarship fundraiser June 18

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The LSU Alumni & Fans Shreveport-Bossier Chapter is hosting its annual scholarship fundraiser.
The event will take place on Tuesday, June 18, at the East Ridge Country Club. It’s schedule to begin at 5:30 p.m.
This year’s featured speaker is Warren Morris, former LSU baseball star and hero of the 1996 College World Series.
This chapter has endowed 15 academic scholarships for Caddo and Bossier students at LSU. Chapter scholarship #16 will be named for Susan Keyser Whitelaw, avid fan and longtime organizer of this event.
To learn more or to purchase raffle tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lsu-alumni-fans-caddo-bossier-annual-scholarship-fundraiser-tickets-61123446875.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.