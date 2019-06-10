Jupiter will make its closest approach to Earth on Monday night

(KSLA) - Heads up, stargazers! Jupiter will make its closest approach to Earth in 2019 on Monday, June 10.
Even though you’ll be able to get a good look at the gas giant all month, Monday night will be the best time to view Jupiter because that is when it will be at opposition.
This means Jupiter, Earth and the sun will be aligned and the Earth will be between Jupiter and the sun.
Jupiter only reaches opposition once every 13 months.
Jupiter will so close to Earth that you’ll also be able to see 4 of its 79 moons with a small telescope or binoculars.
Jupiter will rise at dusk in the northeastern sky, and stay in the sky until dawn on Tuesday, June 11.
This evening will start out mostly clear. Unfortunately, clouds will start to move in overnight, which could obstruct your view closer to dawn.
