Gunfire breaks out near home, two women injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people are recovering after gunfire erupted outside of a Shreveport home.
Officers got the call just before 1:30 a.m. to the 1000 block of LaFouche Circle. That's in north Shreveport, south of Interstate 220.
According to Shreveport Police’s major incident report, two women inside the home heard gunshots outside, and then the bullets entered the home.
One of the pair one was possibly shot in the leg and the other in the arm.
Both victims are expected to survive and were sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.
No word on any suspect information.
This is a developing story, stay with KSLA News 12 for more information.
